One of Diana Ross’ biggest and youngest fans is going viral.

A video from mom Kayla has been trending as she gifts her son a Diana Ross t-shirt followed by tickets to see Ross live.

Only her son doesn’t believe her since it is April Fools Day.

“No way, are you kidding?” he asks, breaking into tears.

“We are going right now, yeah we are,” Kayla tells him as he hugs her.

Kayla adds it was “worth every penny” as he continues to wipe away tears.

Kayla continued to document her son carrying Ross’ album through the airport as they flew to Boston for Saturday’s big night.