Jared Leto plays Marvel’s iconic vampire superhero in “Morbius”, and the Oscar-winning actor discussed the new movie in an interview with IMDb.

In the interview, Leto explained why he opted to avoid prosthetic makeup for his character’s monstrous transformation.

“Initially we were going to use prosthetics, but I really fought for CG! Obviously, it’s the future and it was exciting to work with these incredible people that are on the cutting-edge of technology… I just thought it would give us a lot more freedom,” he said.

READ MORE: Jared Leto Comments On ‘Morbius’ And Sinister Six Rumours

Leto, no stranger to prosthetics after portraying Paolo Gucci in “House of Gucci”, compared the two processes.

“Well it’s exciting! You know, the mask is interesting for an actor, because it conceals, but it also can reveal a part of who you are,” he said. “Wearing prosthetics can be fascinating. It can affect the way you move and express. Conversely CG has its limitations and its benefits.”

According to Leto, this first movie is a “first date,” and he envisions many more “Morbius” movies to come.

READ MORE: Jared Leto Says He’d ‘Love’ To Battle Tom Holland’s Spider-Man As Morbius

“We’re just getting to know each other,” Leto said. “This is us kind of at that first step forward and I just think if you look at Wolverine, you look at Batman, you look at a lot of these films and they evolve over time. You know, there’s a relationship that develops there and who knows. But the Sinister Six head to head with Spider-Man, we’ll see what the future holds.”

“Morbius” is in theatres now.