Alanis Morrissette is releasing a new version of her biggest hit, and it may take fans by surprise.

The song, of course, is “You Oughta Know” from her iconic Jagged Little Pill album, and this new version puts a lush, orchestral spin on the tune.

Morrissette didn’t reimagine the song on a whim, however, but for the soundtrack to the second season of “Bridgerton”, which has become renowned for its orchestral versions of familiar rock and pop songs.

In a new music video, Morrissette is accompanied by the Kroma strings, with her performance interspersed with clips from the new season of the Netflix drama.

Other notable covers from the new “Bridgerton” season include Rihanna’s “Diamonds”, P!nk’s “What About Us”, Miley Cyrus’ “Wrecking Ball” and Harry Styles’ “Sign of the Times”.

“I think everyone will really love it, but, yeah, there are honestly so many songs that I’m just like, ‘These covers are so beautiful. I hope people like them!'” “Bridgerton” music supervisor Justin Kamp said of the new season’s cover versions in an interview with Collider.

“Even for these songs that are just huge songs that everyone knows, [an instrumental version] still breathes new life and brings them to a new audience, and in a different way,” he added.