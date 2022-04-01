BTS’ agency is taking legal action.

Big Hit Music, the entertainment management company behind BTS, has issued a statement in regards to harassment towards the K-Pop group.

The statement, per Soompi, states the legal proceedings include “defamation, personal attacks, sexual harassment, the spread of groundless information, and ill-intentioned criticism.”

“We have recently filed multiple criminal complaints using new information provided by fans as well as collected through our monitoring initiatives. We have filed criminal suits after reviewing personal attacks on online channels and online posts containing defamation and would like to provide an update on two specific cases,” Big Hit said.

Naming one instance of “a person who committed obstruction of business may face up to five years in prison or be fined up to 15 million won [approximately $12,355].”

“We have also sued another perpetrator for defamation after receiving reports about this perpetrator’s posts containing false information about our artists grounded on serious levels of delusion and nonsensical logic not only on social media sites, online communities, DC inside, YouTube but even on a product review section of a commercial brand website,” they added.

While K-Pop fans can be fiercely loyal, there is also the ugly side to the fandom taking things to a new level. Sasaengs have information on their favourite artists such as private photos, phone numbers and sell flight and travel information.