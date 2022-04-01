Katherine Schwarzenegger is getting husband Chris Pratt organized — with the help of a popular Netflix home series, that is.

In a clip from the new season of “Get Organized with the Home Edit”, Schwarzenegger and Pratt are seen as they experience the big reveal of their revamped garage.

“Wow! Wow! Yeah!” Pratt gushes enthusiastically.

READ MORE: Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger’s Daughter Is Ready To Be A Big Sister

“Oh my god! This is insane,” Schwarzenegger says. “I’m so excited about everything. The colours are so beautiful, the labels and just how clean and beautiful everything looks.”

For Pratt, however, the most exciting feature is the “little workbench,” that’s been added for his home handyman projects.

Kit Karzen/Netflix © 2022

“I know exactly what my first project I’m gonna do on that workbench is and I’m excited about it,” he teases.

He then takes a look through the drawers, discovering long-lost treasures he forgot he had.

READ MORE: Katherine Schwarzenegger Shares New Photos Of Her And Chris Pratt’s Daughter Lyla

“Oooh batteries, knives, my sharpening kit!” he exclaims.

“Completely forgot I had that knife sharpening kit. And I’ve got that workspace,” he adds in an interview segment. “I can’t wait. I’m gonna cut some steaks and you’re gonna be like, ‘Wow, that was just like a knife through butter.’ And I’ll say, ‘Yeah, because I sharpened it in our new garage.'”

The new season of “Get Organized with the Home Edit” is available to stream now.