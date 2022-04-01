Click to share this via email

Gordon Ramsay has built a multimillion-dollar empire based on the delicious dishes he serves up at his restaurants throughout the world, but not everyone is a fan — including his own mother.

In a video that the “Hell’s Kitchen” star shared on Instagram to mark British Mother’s Day (which took place on March 27), he and his mom, Helen Cosgrove, are seen cooking together in a kitchen.

“A little taste?” Ramsay offers, dipping his finger in something he’s just whipped up, which he approves with a satisfied, “Mmmm.”

His mom, however, does not share the same reaction when she dips in and has a taste.

“Ugh,” she declares, making a face of disgust. “I don’t like that.”

Ramsay is apparently used to such reactions, and just laughs.