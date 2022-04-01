Click to share this via email

Carpool Karaoke with Nicki Minaj on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

“Carpool Karaoke” is back after two years and with the help of Nicki Minaj.

“The Late Late Show With James Corden” segment is once again going ahead with social distancing no longer a requirement in California.

The “Super Bass” rapper will join Corden on April 6 followed by Camila Cabello on April 18.

Carpool Karaoke is back and it begins April 6th with @NICKIMINAJ! pic.twitter.com/d2o3MRhUHN — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) April 1, 2022

In a short preview, Cabello is put under a lie detector test.

“Do you feel you are the best looking person in this car?” the test operator asks the “Bam Bam” singer.

“I hate this,” she replies. “I don’t know why I said yes to this.”