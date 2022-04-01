Will Smith has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences.

The move comes as he was facing possible suspension or expulsion for slapping Chris Rock during Sunday’s Oscars. He called his actions “shocking, painful, and inexcusable”

“The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home,” Smith said in a statement. “I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken.”

Smith expressed that he knows his actions took focus from other deserving nominees and winners.

“I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film. So, I am resigning from membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and will accept any further consequences the Board deems appropriate,” Smith wrote.

He further added that while “change takes time” he is “committed to doing the work to ensure that I never again allow violence to overtake reason.”

During Sunday’s Oscars, Smith jumped on stage and slapped Rock for making a joke about wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head. She suffers from alopecia. Smith then returned to his seat where he continued to yell at Rock.

Smith went on to win the Oscar for Best Actor where he apologized to the Academy but not to Rock. On Monday, Smith finally apologized, saying, “I was out of line and I was wrong” and that “a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear.”