Bill Skarsgard is ready to fly.

Rupert Sanders’ supernatural thriller “The Crow” seems to finally be happening after years of delays.

The film is based on the James O’Barr 1980s comic about a man and fiancee who are killed by a gang when their car breaks down. The man comes back as a crow and seeks vengeance.

According to THR, Skarsgard (“It”, “John Wick: Chapter 4”) will play lead Eric Draven.

The outlet reports the film has a budget of $50 million give or take and will start filming in June in Prague and Munich.

Brandon Lee in “The Crow” 1994. Photo: Pressman/Most/Kobal/Shutterstock

This isn’t the first time the comic has been made into a film.

The original “The Crow” gained notoriety as Brandon Lee ( son of Bruce Lee) died on set. Three more films followed after a cult following.