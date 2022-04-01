Miley Cyrus’ South American tour has resulted in the singer testing positive for COVID-19.

On Friday, the “Slide Away” singer shared the news.

“Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a day the chances of getting Covid are pretty high,” Cyrus tweeted. “I have Covid now but it was definitely worth it.”

READ MORE: Miley Cyrus Helps Couple Get Engaged Onstage And Says She Hopes Their Marriage ‘Goes Better’ Than Hers And Ex Liam Hemsworth’s

Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a day the chances of getting Covid are pretty high. I have Covid now but it was definitely worth it. — Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) April 1, 2022

Unfortunately because of this I’m missing out on Janie’s Fund which sucks because it’s a charity that’s super important to me & my friend Steven Tyler. I am feeling fine so don’t worry about me! Sorry Steven! We’ll have to “Walk This Way” another time! 🖤🖤🖤 — Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) April 1, 2022

Cyrus also expressed her disappointment that it means she can’t perform during the Arrowsmith’s Steven Tyler’s Janie’s Fund Grammy Awards viewing party.

“I’m missing out on Janie’s Fund which sucks because it’s a charity that’s super important to me & my friend Steven Tyler. I am feeling fine so don’t worry about me,” Cyrus said.

Adding, “Sorry Steven! We’ll have to ‘Walk This Way’ another time!”

READ MORE: Miley Cyrus’s Plane Forced To Make Emergency Landing After Being Struck By Lightning

Cyrus has been touring South America with stops in Paraguay, Chile, Colombia and Brazil where she filled in for the Foo Fighters during Lollapalooza after drummer Taylor Hawkins’ death.