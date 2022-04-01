Mo’Nique and Lee Daniels have worked out their feud just in time for his new Netflix movie.

Mo’Nique will be replacing Octavia Spencer in the exorcism film “Demon House”. Spencer had to drop out due to a scheduling conflict.

Daniels and Mo’Nique previously worked together on 2009’s “Precious”. She later accused Daniels, Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry of blackballing her when she wouldn’t promote the film during awards season.

Mo’Nique said it wasn’t in her contract to do so. The three denied any wrongdoings. According to Deadline, the two didn’t speak for 13 years but have since moved on.

Mo’Nique also sued Netflix in 2019 for underpaying her on a comedy special, claiming Amy Schumer made 26 times the $500,000 she made.

The actress will play a social worker who helps a family through multiple exorcisms. Andra Day, Glenn Close, Rob Morgan, Caleb McLaughlin and Aunjanue Ellis will also star.