Khloé Kardashian is shutting down rumours about her body.

A fan account shared a video of Kardashian when a user claimed she had butt implants writing, “omg u can see her implants when stretching. A 2nd layer of her bum on top of her bum.”

The Good American founder quipped back, “lol silly goose. It’s the seam design of the leggings. that’s so funny ha! You guys just want to believe anything bad.”

Kardashian stunned in the purple workout gear and she stretched, showing off her toned abs.

She recently clapped back at a report she wasn’t “important enough” to attend the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty.

“I don’t know what on earth you’re talking about and where you think you come up with these stories that you assume are facts,” she replied. “Both your comments are untrue babe.”