Kanye “Ye” West has informed Kim Kardashian he’s “going away to get help” and agreed to stop harassing her and cyber bullying her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, a source tells ET.

The source also said that, “for the sake of their kids, Kanye told Kim he’s not making any public appearances or inflammatory social media statements, and he will go away somewhere to get better.” It’s unclear at this time if Kanye’s seeking help at a treatment facility or otherwise.

A rep for Ye tells ET, “At this time, Ye is committed to a healthy co-parenting relationship with Kim and is and focused on raising their beautiful children.”

The news, first reported by PageSix, comes following a string of attacks from Kanye directed at the SKIMS founder and the “Saturday Night Live” star, among others. Ye’s taken to social media to question Kim’s parenting abilities, and he also released a music video for his single, “Eazy,” which features a claymation figure of Pete being buried alive.

Kanye’s barrage of attacks on the couple would ultimately lead to the rapper getting suspended from posting on Instagram for 24 hours after Meta, the parent company of Instagram, deemed he violated its policies on hate speech, harassment and bullying. Kanye’s Meta-imposed Instagram break came after his attacks on Kim, Pete, D.L. Hughley and a racial slur-filled rant against “The Daily Show”‘s Trevor Noah, who is hosting the 2022 Grammy Awards.

Some of Kanye’s other posts have included voicing his frustrations over how his children are being raised and his claims that Kim is controlling when he gets to see them, prompting her to comment on one of his posts, “Please stop with this narrative, you were just here this morning picking up the kids for school.” Kanye did not respond to her comment.

Kanye’s “concerning online behaviour” would also ultimately lead to the Grammys barring him from performing at the 64th annual Grammy Awards.

The 41-year-old reality star filed for divorce from Kanye in 2021 and has been dating Pete since October. She was declared legally single last month amid her public and tumultuous divorce from the rapper.



MORE FROM ET:

Jon Stewart Says Pete Davidson Is Doing His Best Amid Kanye West Drama

Kim Kardashian Trying to ‘Distance Herself’ From Kanye West’s Drama

Kanye West Barred From Performing at GRAMMYs Due to ‘Online Behavior’

Trevor Noah on Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s ‘Terrifying’ Split

Kim Kardashian Says She’s Taking the ‘High Road’ With Kanye West

Kanye West Suspended From Posting on Instagram for 24 Hours

How Kim Kardashian Feels About Pete Speaking Out Against Kanye