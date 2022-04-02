For late-night TV viewers, Friday, April 1 presented a tale of two Jimmies.

In fact, those viewers likely did a double take when Jimmy Fallon appeared on the stage of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” while Jimmy Kimmel hosted “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”, with the two swapping shows in an elaborate April Fool’s Day prank.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, members of the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” audience had no idea the switch was happening until Fallon came onstage for the show-opening monologue. “Hi, I’m Jimmy,” he said as the crowd cheered. “Settle down, you’re going to offend the other Jimmy.”

While that was taking place in Los Angeles, in New York “The Tonight Show” opened with Kimmel kicking off the show by introducing himself as Fallon, telling the audience, “It’s Freaky Friday.”

As their respective monologues continued, the two hosts then appeared together via split-screen to explain the prank.

Fallon noted that he and Kimmel “worked really hard to keep this a secret,” revealing that the stunt had been years in the making, but had to be delayed due to the pandemic.

“I love that we did this — I can’t believe we pulled it off,” Fallon remarked, explaining that the inspiration was “Jimmy and I wanted to have some fun with people mixing us up all the time.”

While Kimmel interviewed Bridget Everett and Hugh Jackman in NBC’s 30 Rock studio, Fallon welcomed pal Justin Timberlake, outfitted in Boston Red Sox gear to impersonate Kimmel foe Matt Damon, even spray-painting “I Heart Jimmy Fallon” on the front of Kimmel’s desk.

Meanwhile, thanks to the magic of television, Red Hot Chili Peppers served as musical guest for both shows; according to Rolling Stone, the band was taped performing on Kimmel’s stage in Hollywood on Thursday, the same day the Chili Peppers received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and then performed live in New York for “Tonight” on Friday.

Fallon concluded the show by thanking the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” writers and producers for all the ”