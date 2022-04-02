Mel Gibson paid a virtual visit to Jesse Watters’ Fox News show on Friday, part of the actor-director’s publicity blitz for his latest directorial effort, “Father Stu”.

“Everyone’s got a boulder, man,” Gibson said, describing the theme of the film, in which Mark Wahlberg stars in the true story of a boxer who becomes a Catholic priest. “Something’s going to come and knock you down at some point in your life. Now. Later. And how do you stand up from that, you know? How do you not only stand up, but how do you find a purpose in that? There’s a purpose for all of this. So it’s looking for that purpose.”

The interview, however, was cut short when Watters segued into a question about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars.

“You understand it probably better than a lot of people, with your career,” Watters asked Gibson. “And I was wondering if, you know, you had been the one that jumped up out of his seat and slapped Chris Rock, if you would have been treated the same way, Mel?”

Gibson responded with a grimace, raising his hand and shaking his head, indicating he had no intention of answering that loaded question.

At that point, a female voice — presumably Gibson’s publicist — cut Watters off and abruptly ended the interview.

“Um, I’m — thank you, Jesse. Uh, we — that is our time,” the voice said.

On the same day as Gibson’s Fox News interview, Smith announced he had resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences.

“The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home,” Smith said in a statement confirming his resignation.

“I betrayed the trust of the Academy,” he added. “I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken.”