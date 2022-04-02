IBIZA, SPAIN - JULY 07: Idris Elba DJ's at Ushuaia Hotel on July 7, 2011 in Ibiza, Spain. (Photo by Victor Spinelli/Getty Images)

Idris Elba is reminiscing about what was arguably his highest-profile DJ gig, when he spun records at the star-studded reception following the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

During a recent interview with BBC Radio 1Xtra, as reported by the Daily Mail, Elba revealed that one song in particular really got the crowd moving.

“‘Still [D.R.E]’ by Dr. Dre went off!’ Elba said, adding that “it was Meghan’s choice” to play the classic rap track.

Elba didn’t elaborate about whether he played the original 1999 release, or the remastered 2012 version that features Snoop Dogg.

As the The Telegraph reported at the time, Elba played a special request from the Duchess of Sussex for her first dance with her new husband, spinning Whitney Houston’s “I Want to Dance with Somebody”.