Liam Payne was interviewed by “Good Morning Britain” after the Oscars, where the One Direction alum shared his thoughts on watching Will Smith’s open-handed slap across the face of Chris Rock during the ceremony.

'I believe whatever he felt that he did, he had the right to do.' 'I had to leave my chair I'll be honest with you, it cut me really deep.'@LiamPayne reacts to the dramatic moment Will Smith hit comedian Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars for making a joke about his wife. pic.twitter.com/OGT4bA8jDi — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) March 28, 2022

However, many who saw that interview were less concerned with what Payne had to say than they were with his odd accent, seemingly blending British, American and, oddly enough, Welsh.

I spent 19 years growing up in Wales yet Liam Payne somehow has a stronger Welsh accent than me?! https://t.co/LjwReWCcZ5 — Howell Davies (@HOWELLDAVIES) March 28, 2022

When did he change nationality to Irish-American-Geordie'an? — Lord Nelson (@LordN33lson) March 28, 2022

What happened to his accent?? — Benjamin Butterworth (@benjaminbutter) March 28, 2022

Bit of Welsh, bit of Birmingham, bit of Indian and a bit of Home Counties? Bloody bizarre mixture. — 👑…Anna 🇪🇺🇺🇦💙#WearAMask #GTTO (@mrsspanner) March 28, 2022

Why is he talking like that? Very odd — Aaron (@AaronBraisdell) March 28, 2022

Harry Styles subsequently appeared on Capital FM, where Payne’s accent was slyly referenced.

“Have you started to get a trans-Atlantic accent from America?” one of the radio show’s hosts asked.

“I don’t think in the time I just got here, because I only got in yesterday,” Styles responded.

“I think [my accent] is a bit all over the place because I’m from up North and I lived in London for 10 years. And I spent a lot of time in America and stuff. When I’m with Americans I don’t think they think I sound American at all. And then I think when I’m with English people they expect me to sound American,” he continued.

“I don’t think I do [have an American accent] but maybe I’ve picked up a couple of bits… but I try and translate with whoever I’m with,” he added.