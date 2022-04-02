When Minnie Driver welcomed son Henry in 2008, the pregnancy flew in the face of a doctor’s diagnosis that she would never give birth.

“I was told I couldn’t have children when I was 18,” she said during an appearance in the inaugural edition of “The Healthy Baby Show” podcast, as reported by Just Jared.

“This awful doctor just came into the room and he literally compared my uterus to the u-bend in a toilet and was like, ‘Nothing’s going through there. You won’t be having children,’” she recalled. “So I believed him and I believed him through my whole life.”

According to Driver, the insensitive physician left her devastated when he described her as “barren.”

“What a ridiculous thing to tell them that they are empty, if that’s what barren means, it means dead. A barren landscape, without fertility. It’s crazy,” she explained.

As a result, she’d long since given up hope of being a mother when, nearly two decades later, she discovered she was going to be one.

“When I was 37, I woke up on January the 1st with the flu and I was so bummed. I was like, I’ve got the flu. I had just recently broken up with someone who was nice but wasn’t my partner. I didn’t have kids. I didn’t have a job. I don’t know. And then I found out I was pregnant,” she said.

“My sister was like, I think you’re pregnant. I was like, ‘Don’t be ridiculous. I’m barren,’” she continued. “So, I got pregnant and then went, ‘This is a miracle.’ This is a miracle like through and through. I always loved an adventure, and here was this great late-stage adventure.”