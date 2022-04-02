A Washington D.C. meteorologist has gone viral on social media after calling his children on the air to warn of a tornado heading for their home.

“Get downstairs as soon as you can, okay?” NBC Washington chief meteorologist Doug Kammerer told his son, whom he phoned in the midst of an on-air weather report warning about the oncoming tornado.

“Yeah, get down there right now. Get in the bedroom down there. And just kind of wait for like 10, 15 minutes, okay? Do it now. Alright. Thanks, buddy,” he added before hanging up and continuing with the live TV broadcast and explaining to viewers that he felt it necessary to warn the children, since they were likely playing video games online and not watching their dad’s weather report.

“I had to warn my family!” he reiterated on Twitter. “Kids were home alone and I knew they were not watching me on TV! They are safe. Thank you! Scary moment for me though, I was freaking out inside a bit.”