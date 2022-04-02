Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Kendall Jenner was thinking on her feet in her latest Instagram post.

The 26-year-old supermodel was one step ahead of the “toe comments” when she shared the photos from her parking garage photoshoot on Friday.

READ MORE: Devin Booker Shares Rare Comment About Dating Kendall Jenner

The images featuring Jenner wearing a tight-fitted, multicoloured dress and black platform flip flops put all 10 of her toes on full display for the public to see.

But before anyone could say anything, Jenner warned in the caption, “I’m blocking all toe comments.”

Nonetheless, her family couldn’t resist getting in on the action.

Kylie Jenner took to the comments, writing “I love them,” alongside two foot emojis.

Khloé Kardashian joined in on the fun and said, “Hahahaha even from me??” adding, “I love your big a** toes.”

READ MORE: Kendall Jenner Shares Why She Keeps A Diary: ‘It’s Important To Have A Space That’s Just For You’

Momager Kris Jenner was the only one to not comment on her daughter’s feet, simply writing, “God I love you.”

Even Kendall’s friends found the caption hilarious, including her best friend and fellow model Hailey Bieber who commented, “Lmfaooooo.”

Kendall and Bieber were recently spotted out together attending the Vanity Fair Oscars party on March 27.