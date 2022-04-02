Bill Maher weighed in on the Oscars slap, sharing his view of Will Smith’s open-handed smack across the face of Chris Rock due to an unfortunate “G.I. Jane” joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, who suffers from alopecia.

On the April 1 edition of HBO’s “Real Time”, Maher took a swipe at Smith in his monologue to address what he called “the sucker punch heard ’round the world.”

“I just want to say to Will Smith, I got your back, bro — stay strong,” Maher said, before adding, “April fools, you’re a d**k.”

Quipped Maher, “I’m not here to humiliate Will Smith, he gets enough of that at home.”

Maher went even further by contending that Pinkett Smith losing her hair isn’t that big a deal, noting that being compared to “Demi Moore at her hottest is not the worst insult I’ve ever heard in the world.”

Added Maher: “I mean, alopecia, it’s not leukemia, okay? Alopecia is when your hair falls out… there are worse things.”

Later in the show, reported People, Maher admitted at first he thought Rock had gone too far, until he searched “alopecia” on Google.

“If you are so lucky in life as to have that be your medical problem, just say ‘Thanks god,'” quipped Maher.

“It’s not life threatening. It’s part of — for most people, 80 per cent of men, 50 per cent of women — it’s part of aging,” he continued.

“Aging is, trust me I know, it’s the degradation of the flesh. It happens to all of us,” Maher added. “And you know, just put on a f**king wig like everybody else at the Oscars if it bothers you so much.”