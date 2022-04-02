Although Sam Heughan did not land the role of Superman in the 2006 film “Superman Returns”, the actor’s audition for the role happened to change his life.

While preparing for the audition, the “Outlander” star revealed he changed his eating habits.

“I grew up a pescatarian or sort of vegetarian-pescatarian,” Heughan told Variety in a new interview. “I didn’t start eating meat until I came to America when I was 24. It was all these delicious burgers and food.”

During that time, Heughan was auditioning for “Superman”.

“I had a trainer and he was like, ‘You need to get bigger. You need to be able to fill out the cape,'” the actor recalled of the time he was told to “eat more protein.”

“I remember the first time I had chicken or something and just suddenly, I was like, ‘Oh my God, I have all this energy. And I don’t feel hungry all the time,’” Heughan continued.

The 41-year-old star also talked about the new “Batman” movie.

While Heughan’s “excited” to see it because he thinks it “looks fantastic,” he also explained why, lately, he’s become weary of superhero films.

“I think the other superhero movies kind of lost their way a bit,” he began. “They’ve become, I think, a little too obese in a way, but anything character-based — I mean, Batman’s a great one because he’s not a superhero. He’s just an interesting character. Something with a good backstory.”