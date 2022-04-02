Camila Cabello felt “super vulnerable and unprepared” during her Saturday outing to a Miami beach club.

The “Señorita” singer opened up on Instagram about the pressure she feels from society to put on a good show for paparazzi after a set of photographs of her wearing a bikini have circulated online.

“I’ve worn bikinis that were [too] small and paid no mind to how I looked,” Cabello said of her “new bikini” she thought was a “cute outfit.”

After seeing pictures and comments online, the singer shared in the Saturday post that she’s “been so upset.”

“I reminded myself when it impacted my self-esteem that I was thinking the culture’s thoughts and not my own,” she continued, adding, “A culture who has gotten so used to an image of what a healthy woman’s body looks like that is completely not real for a lot of women.”

Cabello noted that she “didn’t eat anything too heavy” prior to going to the beach and “held [her] core so tight [her] abs hurt,” while strutting around in her bikini, because she felt “so self-conscious of where the paps were” that she “couldn’t let go and relax.”

The singer went on to reminisce the “innocence of children” after seeing “a group of toddlers” carefree on the beach and revealed that she’s trying to get back to feeling like her “free” seven-year-old self through therapy and inner work.

She added, “I want to feel like I look good” as a single woman in her 20s, following her November split from ex Shawn Mendes, and as someone who’s “in the middle of a s**t ton of promo” ahead of the April 8 release of her album Familia.