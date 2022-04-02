Kanye West’s rep has addressed reports that circulated Friday stating that the rapper is “going away to get help” after he publicly harassed ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend Pete Davidson.

The “Donda” rapper’s rep released a statement with Yahoo on Saturday.

“Ye monitors all headlines pertaining to him and his family daily. Most all are being fed to media by ‘sources close to the Kardashians,’ which have been creating a false narrative that not only is untrue but further compromises his goal of creating a healthy environment for the beautiful children he shares with Kim,” Jason Lee, Kanye‘s new Head of Media and Partnerships said.

“He’s been focused on taking care of himself, being a present and loving father and a creative genius well before all the false headlines we’ve seen as recent,” Lee continued, adding that the rumour is “simply untrue,” as West never told Kim he was “going away.”

“If you don’t hear it from his mouth, read it from his social media, or get it from a press release he approved it’s simply false,” Lee concluded.