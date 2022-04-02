Autism Awareness Day has a special place in Ron Funches’ heart.

The comedian, 39, is celebrating his 18-year-old son Malcom on the annual holiday (April 2) intended to raise awareness for people with Autism Spectrum Disorder.

“Happy Autism Awareness Day! Thank you to my son who brought autism awareness into my life, and continually teaches me so much every day,” Funches captioned the sweet Instagram post in honour of his son.

“If you have the means, please donate to @nextforautism,” he continued. “Their organization is working towards transforming the national landscape of services for people with autism.”

The “Trolls” star also shared the link to donate in his Instagram bio.

The 2003-founded organization, Next for Autism, works to “create and support exemplary, innovative programs that would improve the lives of individuals and families living with autism,” as stated on their official website.

In June 2020, Funches opened up about raising Malcolm while appearing on Conan O’Brien’s “Conan”.

He discussed the importance of making sure his son is safe at all times, explaining that he hired a nanny for Malcom, “not because he’s not independent” but out of fear of “what could happen with misunderstandings with others, especially people like the police, people with power” since he is mixed race and has autism.

Last year, the actor celebrated two big milestones with his son.

In June 2021, Malcom graduated high school in which Funches shared an Instagram photo of himself with the then-graduate dressed in his cap and gown, captioning the post, “So proud of my son and of myself. Nothing stops our grind.”

When Malcom turned 18 in April 2021, Funches posted a photo of Malcom posing with two silver number balloons that spelled out “18.” He also shared a second post of a throwback photo featuring his younger son, plus a more recent photo of Malcom.

“Happy 18th birthday Malcolm. You’re the best man I know. It’s been a gift to raise you and it’s my pleasure to make sure you have a space in this world to thrive as an individual,” Funches wrote.

Autism Awareness Day has been recognized internationally since 2008.