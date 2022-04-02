Estelle Harris, who played George Costanza’s (Jason Alexander) mother Estelle on the popular NBC sitcom “Seinfeld” has died days before her 94th birthday.

The actress passed away Saturday evening of natural causes in Palm Desert, California.

READ MORE: Jerry Stiller, Comedian And ‘Seinfeld’ Actor, Dies At 92

“It is with the greatest remorse and sadness to announce that Estelle Harris has passed on this evening at 6:25pm,” her son Glen Harris, who held Estelle as she took her final breath, told Deadline. “Her kindness, passion, sensitivity, humour, empathy and love were practically unrivaled, and she will be terribly missed by all those who knew her.”

Estelle appeared on 27 episodes of “Seinfeld” between 1992 and 1998. Coincidently, her character happened to be named Estelle before she landed the part.

READ MORE: Jerry Seinfeld Dismisses Rumours Of A ‘Seinfeld’ Reunion Amid Netflix Debut

The New York City native was born on April 4, 1928. She began her career in acting by attending assorted amateur community theatres while raising her children. Soon after she found remarkable success both on stage and on screen.

Harris, who was known for voicing Mrs. Potato Head in Pixar’s “Toy Story” 2, 3 and 4, was also featured in series such as “ The Looney Tunes Show”, “ Curb Your Enthusiasm”, “ ER”, “ Married… with Children”, “ iCarly” and “ The Suite Life of Zack & Cody”, just to name a few.

READ MORE: Helmut Huber, Susan Lucci’s Husband, Dead At 84

At one point, the actress with comedic gifts and a unique voice was even referred to as the “Queen of Commercials” on Madison Avenue, since she was known to book as many as 25 national TV spots in one year.

“Her passion was her work,” Glen shared, “and her work was her passion.”

Harris is survived by her three children, three grandsons and a great-grandson. Memorial plans have not been disclosed.