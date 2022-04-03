Zeke Smith and Nico Santos attend The 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on April 02, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.

A magical moment unfolded onstage at the 33rd annual GLAAD Media Awards on Saturday, April 2.

While former “Survivor” contestant Zeke Smith and “Superstore” star Nico Santos spoke onstage at the Beverly Hills event, Smith surprised his boyfriend of four years by dropping to one knee and popping the question.

READ MORE: ‘Survivor’ Castaway Zeke Smith Dating ‘Superstore’ Actor Nico Santos

“Nico, your love has taught me how to love. You are my other half, and I want to spend the rest of my life with you,” he said, as reported by Entertainment Weekly.

A stunned Santos, who clearly wasn’t expecting the proposal, said yes before Smith slipped an engagement ring on his finger.

Getting engaged at the GLAAD Media Awards is something of a full-circle moment for Smith, the first transgender person to ever compete on “Survivor”, and Santos, who first met at the 2018 awards and began dating immediately after.

Smith confirmed romance rumours via Twitter.

I guess everybody knows about my hot little 25 year-old boyfriend now. Oh, haaayyy @nicosantos 😘❤️🤠https://t.co/qIQbK0WZVX — Zeke Smith 🇺🇦 (@zekerchief) June 12, 2018

Check out photos of the couple from the 2022 GLAAD Media Awards.

Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for GLAAD

Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for GLAAD

Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for GLAAD

The couple also celebrated their engagement on their respective Instagram pages.

Last year, Smith gushed about his relationship in an interview with EW.

“I fell in love!” he said. “About three years ago at the GLAAD Awards, I met my boyfriend, actor Nico Santos. We just bought a house and are mired in the domestic bliss of choosing paint colours, figuring out where exactly that draft is coming from, and replacing appliances that were just fine during the inspections!”