In the latest episode of his Apple TV+ series, Jon Stewart convened a panel of guests to discuss racism in America, a hot-button topic if there ever was one.

After the episode debuted, however, one of the guests on that panel — conservative writer Andrew Sullivan — wrote a scathing piece claiming he’d been “ambushed” by producers, set up to appear to be supporting racism in service of bolstering Stewart’s “woke” liberal agenda.

“For good measure, Stewart called me a racist and told me I was not ‘living in the same f**king country as we are,’ and went on to angrily call me a ‘motherf**ker,'” Sullivan wrote; the exchange takes place just after the 9:30 mark in the video below, with Sullivan countering by claiming that Stewart wasn’t “living on the planet most Americans are,” blasting Stewart’s take on systemic racism as “anti-white extremism.”

Following the publication of Sullivan’s piece about his appearance on “The Problem with Jon Stewart”, Stewart issued a response via Twitter, dismissing his claims as “nonsense.”

Nonsense ⁦@sullydish⁩. Our booker handled this last minute ask impeccably. Mr Sullivan was told, texted and emailed a detailed account of who was on the program, the content and intent of the discussion. https://t.co/SfHeK4unNY — Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) April 2, 2022

He continued by defending the show’s talent booker, who “patiently handled [Sullivan’s] high maintenance shenanigans,” adding, “This man wasn’t ambushed. Any damage incurred was self inflicted.”

Stewart concluded with a final tweet addressing Sullivan describing him as “woke,” writing, “And can we stop with the lazy ‘woke’ s**t anytime someone disagrees with a conservative. F**k man.”