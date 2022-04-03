“Stone Cold” Steve Austin made his return to the ring on Saturday for Wrestlemania 38, his first time within the squared circle for the first time since his retirement from pro wrestling 19 years ago.

Austin returned to accept a challenge from Kevin Owens, who was soundly trounced by the 57-year-old WWE icon.

Fans in attendance at the event in Arlington, Texas, roared when Austin made his appearance, driving to the ring on his signature ATV (as seen in the video above), doing a few circles of the ring before dismounting.

At one point during the no-holds-barred, anything-goes match, Austin tossed Owens over the top rope, with the two men proceeding to take the fight into the audience.

Austin ultimately emerged victorious.

After it was all over, Austin praised his opponent as being “outstanding,” but noted that “he ran his mouth a little too much and it finally caught up with him.”

Asked what it was like to return to the ring nearly 20 years after his last match, Austin shared his appreciation for the fans.

“You live and die by that crowd,” he explained, “And this crowd is so faithful, so loyal, so rambunctious, they’re behind everything you do.”