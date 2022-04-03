Pete Davidson has been MIA from “Saturday Night Live” for the past few episodes, but returned this weekend for a hilarious filmed sketch complaining about movies that are way too long.

Sharing his feelings via rap, Davidson declares his love of “short-a** movies,” explaining, “‘Cause I’m a simple man with no attention span.”

As an example, Davidson raps about going to the theatre to see “The Batman”, which clocks in at just a few minutes under three hours, admitting that it was so long he “p***ed my pants twice.”

Also featured in the video are Davidson’s fellow “SNL” cast member Cris Redd, musical guest Gunna and Simon Rex, who becomes cinematic comedy icon Ernest P. Worrell (the late Jim Varney) to praise the short running times of the various “Ernest Goes To…” movies.

At one point, Davids makes a comparison between “Jurassic Park” and “Sex and the City 2”.

“The movie ‘Jurassic Park’ was two hours and seven minutes long,” Davidson explains. “That was a movie that told the history of dinosaurs, how DNA works, and explained the science of bringing dinosaurs back to life. And ‘Sex and the City 2’, which is 20 minutes longer, is about four women we already knew.”

Davidson does, however, make an exception for one movie: his own “The King of Staten Island”, which runs for two hours and 17 minutes

“But we needed all these minutes,” he insists.

