Dave Grohl‘s wife, Jordyn Blum, and daughters Violet, 15, and Harper, 12, stepped out on Friday in all black at the MusiCares Person of the Year event honoring Joni Mitchell.

The three women posed together on the red carpet at the MGM Grand Marquee Ballroom in Las Vegas, Nevada, days before the 64th annual Grammy Awards, which are set to take place at the MGM Grand Arena in Vegas.

Violet performed a cover of Mitchell’s “Help Me” at the event honoring the legendary singer-songwriter.

The family were not joined by patriarch Dave as the Foo Fighters frontman continues to mourn the tragic death of Foo Fighters drummer, Taylor Hawkins.

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy — Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

In the wake of Hawkins’ death, the Foo Fighters have canceled their remaining tour dates, and ET has learned that the band will no longer be performing at the GRAMMYs as previously scheduled.

“It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins. We’re sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won’t be seeing one another as planned,” the band said in their statement. “Instead, let’s take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we’ve made together. With Love, Foo Fighters.”

Foo Fighters confirmed Hawkins died on March 25 during their most recent tour stop in Bogota, Colombia. He was 50.

The Attorney General’s Office in Colombia previously shared the preliminary results of the urine toxicology test in a press release on Twitter, stating it indicates “the presence of 10 different substances: THC (Marijuana), tricyclic antidepressants, benzodiazepines and opioids, among others.”

The release also notes that The National Institute of Forensic Medicine “continues to conduct the necessary medical studies to ascertain the cause of death.” The release added that medical professionals who tended to the emergency carried out resuscitation maneuvers. Unfortunately, there was no response and Hawkins was pronounced dead.

MORE FROM ET:

Foo Fighters Cancel GRAMMYs and Tour Dates After Taylor Hawkins’ Death

Billie Eilish and Finneas Remember Taylor Hawkins

Sheila E. Says She’s ‘Still in Shock’ Over Taylor Hawkins’ Death (Exclusive)