The biggest night in music is here.

Ahead of the 64th Grammy Awards, all your favourite musicians are headed to the red carpet to show off what tends to be the most daring looks of award season.

Hosted by Jeremy Parsons and Janie Rubenstein, the People and Entertainment Weekly red carpet livestream will get you into all the action starting at 6:30 p.m. ET/ 3:30 p.m. PT on April 3 in the video above.

Trevor Noah will be hosting the award ceremony for the second time with performances from Carrie Underwood, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X and Silk Sonic.

Olivia Rodrigo is nominated in all of the top four categories, Jon Batiste has the most nominations this year with 11 and Abba has earned their first Grammy nomination.

There will also be tributes to Stephen Sondheim and Taylor Hawkins.

The 2022 Grammy Awards start air April 3 on CBS at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.