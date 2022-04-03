Click to share this via email

Logan Paul and tag-team partner The Miz emerged victorious at Wrestlemania 38, beating WWE legend Rey Mysterio and son Dominick Mysterio in a high-energy match during Saturday’s pro wrestling extravaganza.

If there’s anyone tailor-made to be a WWE heel, it’s Paul, who made an ostentatious entrance by wearing what was billed to be the world’s most expensive Pokemon card as a medallion.

As CBS Sports pointed out, Paul demonstrated his mastery of wrestling moves such as the suplex and the blockbuster, with WWE sharing video on Twitter.

Despite Paul’s wrestling skills, he did not emerge unscathed.

After winning the match, however, as Paul held his partner’s hand aloft in triumph, The Miz turned the tables with a surprise move, slamming Paul’s face into the canvas — potentially setting up a new rivalry for a future WWE event.

After the match, Paul shared his impressions — and a four-letter message for his tag-team partner’s betrayal.