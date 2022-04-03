Click to share this via email

The music world continues to mourn the loss of Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins, who died at age 50 on March 25.

The latest musician to pay tribute is Chad Smith, drummer for Red Hot Chili Peppers.

In a video collage he shared on Instagram, Smith features various moments captured with his good friend and fellow drummer over the years.

“Taylor’s my good buddy who I’ve known forever,” Smith says in one clip, while another features the two back in the late 1990s, when Foo Fighters opened for the Chili Peppers’ tour.

In addition, there are also numerous moments of the two clowning around and performing together, while Dave Grohl singing Foo Fighters’ “My Hero” provides a poignant soundtrack.