John Travolta and daughter Ella had a lot to celebrate this weekend.

The eldest child of the “Saturday Night Fever” star turned 22 on April 3.

Travolta shared a peek at their daddy-daughter tea party, featuring lots of scrumptious treats.

Ella’s fitting birthday celebration comes after she recently finished filming her new movie, “Get Lost”, which is a retelling of the classic Alice in Wonderland story.

Travolta and late wife Kelly Preston are also parents to Benjamin, 11, and Jett, who passed away in 2009.