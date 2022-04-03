Amy Schumer is already working the events of the Oscars into her standup.

On Saturday night, the comedian and Academy Awards co-host performed a set at Las Vegas’s Mirage Theater, and she brought up the Will Smith slap.

“This is my first time doing a headlining show since I was pregnant. I am so excited, it feels so good to be back in Vegas,” she said, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “We’re gonna talk about everything and the Oscars but I just want to talk about drinking because I have been drinking so much and I am severely hungover.”

As for the Oscars ceremony itself, Schumer joked about the night’s infamous moment.

“I don’t even know what to say about the Oscars, like I really don’t know what to say, I have no jokes about it. All I can say is that I don’t know if you saw this but Will Smith slapped Chris Rock. Did you read that in your news feed?” she joked.

Recalling the moments before the big slap, Schumer said, “I was kind of feeling myself … and then all of a sudden Ali was making his way up,” referring to Smith’s starring role as Muhammad Ali in the 2001 biopic.

“And it was just a f**king bummer. All I can say is that it was really sad and I think it says so much about toxic masculinity. It was really upsetting but I think the best way to comfort ourselves would be for me to say the Oscar jokes that I wasn’t allowed to say on TV.”

Reciting one of the cut jokes, Schumer said, “Hollywood has recovered so beautifully from not being allowed to rape anymore, you know?”

Other jokes she couldn’t tell apparently included one about the sexual misconduct allegations against James Franco, another about Joe Rogan’s views on COVID and one about Alec Baldwin and the death of Halyna Hutchins.

“I wasn’t allowed to say any of that but you can just come up and [clock] someone,” Schumer laughed.