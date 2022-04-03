Rolling Stone really isn’t Pink’s cup of tea.

On Saturday, ahead of the 2022 Grammy Awards, the magazine shared an article ranking the 25 greatest performances in the annual awards show’s history, but Pink wasn’t having it.

READ MORE: Miranda Lambert Is Missing The Grammys Because She’s ‘Slammed’ With Her Tour And New Album

“Bahahahaha you guys have been irrelevant since 1990,” she wrote in the comments on an Instagram post promoting the article.

She continued in the comments, “This is the magazine that used to feature people like John Lennon and Muddy Waters. Hunter S Thompson wrote political pieces- they put Tina Turner on their cover. Then they sold out and all credibility went to s**t when ‘style over substance’ and ‘revenue over authenticity’ went into play.”

Pink criticized the magazine for their current coverage and content, including writing about reality TV stars.

“That’s when Snooki became acceptable coverage. Give me a f–king break. Do your homework. You don’t have to like me or my music or anything about me- and believe me I could give a s–t- but this is the biggest sellout in f–king history when it comes to a publication we all once trusted,” she said.

READ MORE: Jon Batiste Gives Moving Performance On New York City Subway Ahead Of 2022 GRAMMYs

“F–k rolling stone. And I’ve felt that way for decades as so many of my favorite artists and my peers have,” she added. “This isn’t just about their horrendous opinion of ‘rating Grammy performances’. It’s decades of wasting Trees and people’s time.”

Kendrick Lamar’s performance of “The Blacker The Berry” and “Alright” at the 2016 Grammys topped Rolling Stone‘s list, which also included performances by Prince and the Revolution, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Stevie Wonder, Aretha Franklin, and more.

Though Pink has performed at the Grammys more than once over the years, she didn’t make the magazine’s top 25.