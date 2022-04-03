Doja Cat isn’t leaving the music business anytime soon! The “Best Friend” rapper arrived on the red carpet at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday and shared that her fans will see her on the road. “Yes, I will yes,” the 26-year-old singer tells ET‘s Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner about going on tour with The Weeknd.

“It’s going to happen yes. North America I am coming,” she shares.

READ MORE: Doja Cat Says She's Quitting Music

The “Kiss Me More” singer, who shocked fans when she tweeted she was leaving the music business last week, arrived at the ceremony rocking a sheer ice blue off-the-shoulder dress by Versace. Doja Cat is up for eight awards this evening, making tonight even more special.

“Oh my god, I am very excited, I am very very excited,” she says. “I have nothing prepared, so I am also terrified, but it is what it is. You got to do, what you got to do.”

She adds, “I have nothing written but that’s OK sometimes. I think that that’s fine, you know. It works for some people, so it should work for me, I hope.”

READ MORE: Man Arrested Ahead of Doja Cat Concert for Calling In Fake Bomb Threat

Doja Cat isn’t taking the stage during the ceremony, but she is excited to see Lil Nas X perform. And no, she doesn’t know what he’s going to do.

“I don’t know, and he still texts me stuff, but he doesn’t text me enough,” she says. “Like I don’t know what he is about to do tonight, but I just know it is going to be great.”

Doja Cat arrived in style and showed a lot of skin in a look by Versace that took a team of 30 to complete.

Doja Cat is out of this world for the Grammys in a baby blue Versace dress and star inspired hair. — Photo: David Fisher/Shutterstock

“This is Versace,” she says. “This is something that we sketched out for the last couple of months and I wanted something simple and I wanted to go edgy with the hair and that’s basically it. Lots of tatas.”

While she is nominated with friends Saweetie, Lil Nas X and SZA this evening, there’s still a couple of people she is looking forward to working with. “Well, everybody knows it’s Nicki [Minaj], it’s all the time,” she says. “There is new artists that I would want to work with later. Dochi is another amazing. Dochi is another female rapper that is incredible and she just signed to TDE and I am obsessed.”

READ MORE: Doja Cat Pulls Out Of iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Concerts After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Doja Cat’s arrival comes less than two weeks after she took to Twitter and said she’s done with music after fans criticized her for not apologizing for a canceled concert in Paraguay. It all unfolded after the opening day of Paraguay’s Asunciónico Festival was canceled due to flooding, which meant she could not perform in the country.

Doja Cat is nominated for eight Grammys — Record of the Year (Kiss Me More), Album of the Year (Montero), Album of the Year (Planet Her), Song of the Year (“Kiss Me More”), Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (“Kiss Me More”), Best Pop Album of the Year (Planet Her), Best Melodic Rap Performance (“Need to Know”) and Best Rap Song (“Best Friend”).

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards are broadcasting live on CBS and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+. Follow along at ETonline.com for everything you need for music’s biggest night, including performers, Grammy winners and more.

More From ET:

‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Leah Messer’s Boyfriend Surprises Her With New Home

Chelsea Handler Praises Chris Rock for Handling Himself Like a Pro at the Oscars (Exclusive)

Joni Mitchell Makes Rare Public Appearance at 2022 GRAMMYs