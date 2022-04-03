The Brothers Osborne are officially Grammy winners.

On Sunday evening, the country music duo — siblings T.J. and John Osborne — won their first-ever Grammy, and their emotional acceptance speech brought down the house.

The brothers won the award for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for their single “Younger Me”.

Accepting the prize, T.J. explained that the song was written “in response to me coming out.”

The audience applauded his remarks, including Brandi Carlile, who got to her feet for a standing ovation.

“I never thought that I would be able to do music professionally because of my sexuality. And I certainly never thought that I’d be accepting a Grammy after having done something that I thought was going to be life-changing, potentially in a very negative way,” T.J. continued. “But here I am tonight – not only accepting this award with my brother, who I love so much, but I’m here with a man that I love and who loves me back, and I don’t know what I did to be so lucky.”

T.J. came out publicly in a February 2021 interview with Time magazine, saying at the time, “I’m very comfortable being gay. I find myself being guarded for not wanting to talk about something that I personally don’t have a problem with. That feels so strange.”