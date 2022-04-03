Click to share this via email

Ariana Grande will not be attending tonight’s Grammy Awards.

The “7 Rings” singer took to Instagram hours before the ceremony Sunday to share the news. She reflected on “some Positions memories to celebrate Grammy day.” Her 2020 album and its accompanying tracks are up for three awards.

Grande shared several videos of the “incredible process” of the making of her sixth studio album, emphasizing her “love” for the project.

“It’s an honour to be recognized today alongside so many brilliant musicians and human beings that I love,” Grande wrote in the caption.

She explained how she and her fellow nominees have “already won” simply because of their ability “to share and feel heard” with “the gifts that [they] have,” noting that it’s “not something to take for granted.”

Grande wished everyone who will be attending the awards show “a beautiful time.”

“I am celebrating all of you there today!”