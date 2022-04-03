Halsey is picturesque in a fitted black and burgundy Pressiat dress and tilted hat.

History has repeated itself for Halsey, who is attending the 64th annual Grammy Awards Sunday evening.

The “Without Me” singer has undergone another endometriosis (a disorder where tissue grows outside the uterus and can cause extreme pain and fatigue) surgery three days before tonight’s awards ceremony. Halsey first underwent surgery for the disorder ahead of the 2017 Grammys.

On Saturday, the singer-songwriter, 27, took to Instagram to give fans an update on their current health status.

“As luck would have it,” Halsey wrote, “I’m attending [The Grammys] tomorrow for the first time in years, and I had surgery again (you guessed it) three days ago.”

“Only posting this to say, if you see me, be gentle,” they gave a heads up.

Halsey is picturesque in a fitted black and burgundy dress and tilted hat. — Photo: David Fisher/Shutterstock

As the singer referenced, this is the second time Halsey made a trip to the hospital prior to music’s biggest night.

“The last time I attended the Grammys was 2017,” Halsey added. “And it was three days after I had my first endometriosis surgery. I walked the carpet with my stitches still in.”

The singer, who welcomed their first child last year, has opened up many times about the “excruciating pain” and discomfort caused by the disorder.

In 2016, Halsey shared at times they would find themselves “doubled over backstage between sets and fighting back tears on an airplane.” Sometimes the pain was so bad they would “vomit or faint.”

They compared the disorder to feeling like a “prisoner in your own body.”

During the 2022 Grammys, where Halsey’s fourth studio album If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power is nominated for Best Alternative Album, the singer will continue to push through the challenges imposed by endometriosis.

Halsey said they’re “fragile, but excited” for the awards show.