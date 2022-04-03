Sarah Silverman is still adjusting to house life.

On Monday, the comedian is on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, and in a preview clip, she talks about moving into her first-ever house after previously only having apartments.

READ MORE: David Letterman’s ‘Stupid Pet Tricks’ To Become New Variety Show Hosted By Sarah Silverman

“I never thought I was a house person. This is my first house since growing up in New Hampshire,” she says. “I thought I would be scared and… I am.”

Thankfully, Silverman has a method for making sure she’s safe and sound in her new home, though she’s not sure how effective it is.

Every time she comes home, she walks from room to room saying “Hello” out loud in a deep, manly voice.

“I don’t wanna just sound like a man. I wanna sound unhinged,” Silverman explains. “I don’t know what I think is going to happen, like murderers are gonna be like, ‘Let’s get out of here. This one’s a weirdo.'”

READ MORE: Sarah Silverman Discusses Her Struggles With Depression In SiriusXM Interview With Kevin Hart

She adds, “I have this tiny dog, and she is not a good guard dog, because if murderers came she would just lie on her back and be like, ‘Rub my belly.'”

Though Silverman does wonder if her dog might work as a guard dog after all, because any murderers who invade her house might rub her pup’s belly and then think twice about killing her owner.