Louis C.K. has been rewarded.

On Sunday evening, the comedian won the Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album for his 2020 special Sincerely Louis C.K.

READ MORE: Twitter Erupts After Ad For Louis C.K.’s New Comedy Special Airs During ‘Saturday Night Live’

The special was his first since 2017, when he was accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women. He later admitted that the accusations were true.

In Sincerely Louis C.K., the comedian addresses the claims against him, which involved him masturbating in front of women, in some instances without their permission.

“I like jerking off, I don’t like being alone, that’s all I can tell you. I get lonely, it’s just sad. I like company,” he says. “I like to share. I’m good at it, too. If you’re good at juggling, you wouldn’t do it alone in the dark. You’d gather folks and amaze them.”

READ MORE: Louis C.K. Makes Surprise Appearance At Dave Chappelle Comedy Show

He adds, “If you want to do it with someone else, you need to ask first. But if they say yes, you still don’t get to go ‘Woo!’ and charge ahead. You need to check in often, I guess that’s what I’d say. It’s not always clear how people feel. Men are taught to make sure the woman is okay. The thing is, women know how to seem okay when they’re not okay.”

The special was originally recorded in 2019.