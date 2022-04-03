Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Silk Sonic kicked off the 2022 Grammys with a special performance of their song “777”.

Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars matched in sparkly white embellished outfits as they performed with a full band.

READ MORE: Michael Bublé Was ‘In Love’ With Mariah Carey As Soon As He Saw A Photo Of Her, Shares The Bruno Mars Song That Had Him In Tears

🎰🎰🎰 Conspiracy theory: @SilkSonic just KNEW this year's #GRAMMYs would be in Vegas when they wrote this song. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/RcEpo93Z9b — CBS (@CBS) April 4, 2022

The two made their TV debut as Silk Sonic at last year’s Grammys where they performed “Leave the Door Open”.

Thanks to the hit song, Silk Sonic have already taken home the first Grammy of the night for 2022’s Song of the Year.

Bruno Mars, Dernst Emile II, and Anderson .Paak accept the Song Of The Year award during the 64th Annual Grammy Awards- Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

READ MORE: Bruno Mars And Anderson .Paak Open 2021 American Music Awards With Silk Sonic Performance

The R&B duo are up for three more awards tonight: Record of the Year, Best R&B Performance, and Best R&B Song, thanks to “Leave the Door Open” from their debut album An Evening With Silk Sonic.