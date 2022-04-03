Silk Sonic kicked off the 2022 Grammys with a special performance of their song “777”.
Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars matched in sparkly white embellished outfits as they performed with a full band.
Conspiracy theory: @SilkSonic just KNEW this year's #GRAMMYs would be in Vegas when they wrote this song. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/RcEpo93Z9b
— CBS (@CBS) April 4, 2022
The two made their TV debut as Silk Sonic at last year’s Grammys where they performed “Leave the Door Open”.
Thanks to the hit song, Silk Sonic have already taken home the first Grammy of the night for 2022’s Song of the Year.
Congrats Song Of The Year winner (A Songwriter(s) Award): "Leave The Door Open" – @AndersonPaak, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & @BrunoMars, songwriters (@silksonic) #GRAMMYs https://t.co/0D6iC8OYJM pic.twitter.com/sctGPTA68W
— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) April 4, 2022
The R&B duo are up for three more awards tonight: Record of the Year, Best R&B Performance, and Best R&B Song, thanks to “Leave the Door Open” from their debut album An Evening With Silk Sonic.