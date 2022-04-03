Click to share this via email

Ten minutes in and the Grammys got a big dose of Olivia Rodrigo.

After Trevor Noah’s opening monologue at the awards show, he introduced the 19-year-old pop star, who took the stage to perform her first hit single “Drivers License”.

Rodrigo emerged on the stage, stepping out of a classic white Mercedes-Benz, showing off her powerful voice as she performed the song to cheers from the audience.

On Twitter, fans were over the moon.

I WILL NEVER GET OVER THIS PERFORMANCE! SHE SOUNDED AMAZING AND I HAVE CHILLS AND TEARS IN MY EYES! I AM SO PROUD OF HER😍🥺😭💜👏🏼 @oliviarodrigo @LiviesHQ #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/oafMENTuGw — Allison💋🧣 (@reputallison13) April 4, 2022

Earlier in the evening, Rodrigo won her first Grammy for Best Debut Single for “Drivers License”. She is also nominated for Record of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best New Artist, Album of the Year, and Best Pop Vocal Album.

She lost Song of the Year to Silk Sonic’s “Leave the Door Open”, which opened the broadcast.