Trevor Noah is looking to avoid any of that Oscars drama.

During his opening monologue for the 63rd Grammy Awards, the host threw in a joke about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars last weekend.

“We’re gonna be singing, we’re gonna be dancing, we’re gonna be keeping people’s names out of our mouths,” he said to laughs from the audience.

During his altercation with Rock over a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair loss, Smith had shouted at the Oscars presenter, “Keep my wife’s name out of your f**king mouth.”

Noah wasn’t the only person to reference the much-talked-about Oscars moment. While presenting the award for Song of the Year, Questlove joked, “I trust that you people will stay 500 feet away.”

Questlove won the Oscar for Best Documentary for his film “Summer of Soul” just after the slap.

In the pre-show, comedian Nate Bargatze also referenced the slap, walking onto the stage wearing a black crash helmet and telling the audience, “They said comedians have to wear these now at awards shows. It doesn’t even cover your face.”