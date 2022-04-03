Click to share this via email

Jack Harlow will always stand up for Lil Nas X.

While speaking with E!‘s Laverne Cox during the Grammys red carpet, the “Whats Poppin” rapper had a message for people bothered by hip-hop music creators in the LGBTQ+ community.

“Wake the f**k up,” he shared during “Live From E!: Grammys”. “What the f**k’s wrong with you? It’s ridiculous.”

Harlow had nothing but great things to say about his “Industry Baby” collaborator.

“He’s trailblazing a path that, you know, it’s sad that it has to be trailblazed. But I think it’s amazing. He’s innovating the game—and it’s fresh, it’s powerful and it’s necessary,” he said of Lil Nas X.

Harlow added that he owes the “Montero” rapper “a lot for this moment” at the Grammys. “I’m grateful to him.”

Harlow noted that Lil Nas X “has so much in store” for their Grammys performance of their smash hit that “[his] man set up.”

During the 64th annual Grammy Awards, Harlow is nominated for two Grammys, including Best Melodic Rap Performance for “Industry Baby” and Album of the Year for Lil Nas X’s Montero. Unfortunately, he lost the award for Best Melodic Rap Performance to Kanye West’s “Hurricane”.