In a “weird” yet “wonderful pairing,” “American Idol”‘s Leah Marlene & Fritz performed a stunning duet.

During Hollywood Week, the young singers kicked off the show by putting a twist on Bruno Mars’ “Locked Out of Heaven”, which brought judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan to their feet.

READ MORE: Leah Marlene Puts A Spin On Avril Lavigne’s ‘Sk8er Boi’ For ‘American Idol’

The performance, which was exactly “what a duet is supposed to be,” allowed both artists to bring out the best in each other, as Richie noted in the video above.

“Team Green” went head-to-head with fellow contestants Taylor Fagins and Allegra Miles who teamed up for their own duet of the same track, which can be viewed in the clip below. However, they did not make it through to the next round.

READ MORE: Singing Security Guard Fritz Gets A Surprise From Phillip Phillips On ‘Americal Idol’

Marlene and Fritz won the battle and are through to Monday night’s Showstoppers round.

Great job @allegramiles! @taylorfagins, this one was tough, but trust me, this is only the beginning. #AmericanIdol — Lionel Richie (@LionelRichie) April 4, 2022

WHEN THE DREAM TEAM MAKES IT

THROUGH #DUETS ROUND

TOGETHER!!!!!!! Literally in shock there is only one round

between us and a chance at being in the top 24.

WOWOWOWOWOWWWWW!!!!#americanidol #hollywoodweek #litzforthewin !!! pic.twitter.com/6ZIHnlt3Xf — Leah Marlene (@_LeahMarlene) April 4, 2022