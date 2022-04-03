In a “weird” yet “wonderful pairing,” “American Idol”‘s Leah Marlene & Fritz performed a stunning duet.
During Hollywood Week, the young singers kicked off the show by putting a twist on Bruno Mars’ “Locked Out of Heaven”, which brought judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan to their feet.
READ MORE: Leah Marlene Puts A Spin On Avril Lavigne’s ‘Sk8er Boi’ For ‘American Idol’
The performance, which was exactly “what a duet is supposed to be,” allowed both artists to bring out the best in each other, as Richie noted in the video above.
Looks like everyone is going to be “Green with envy” 💚over @_LeahMarlene and @FritzHagerMusic #AmericanIdol #TeamGreen
— Lionel Richie (@LionelRichie) April 4, 2022
“Team Green” went head-to-head with fellow contestants Taylor Fagins and Allegra Miles who teamed up for their own duet of the same track, which can be viewed in the clip below. However, they did not make it through to the next round.
READ MORE: Singing Security Guard Fritz Gets A Surprise From Phillip Phillips On ‘Americal Idol’
Marlene and Fritz won the battle and are through to Monday night’s Showstoppers round.
Great job @allegramiles! @taylorfagins, this one was tough, but trust me, this is only the beginning. #AmericanIdol
— Lionel Richie (@LionelRichie) April 4, 2022
Through to tomorrow's 𝗦𝗛𝗢𝗪𝗦𝗧𝗢𝗣𝗣𝗘𝗥𝗦 round…
Both @_LeahMarlene & @FritzHagerMusic!#AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/jc8ksxegtu
— American Idol (@AmericanIdol) April 4, 2022
WHEN THE DREAM TEAM MAKES IT
THROUGH #DUETS ROUND
TOGETHER!!!!!!! Literally in shock there is only one round
between us and a chance at being in the top 24.
WOWOWOWOWOWWWWW!!!!#americanidol #hollywoodweek #litzforthewin !!! pic.twitter.com/6ZIHnlt3Xf
— Leah Marlene (@_LeahMarlene) April 4, 2022
We made it through to the Showstopper round!!! Glad to be able to continue this journey with the amazing @leahmarlenemusic #americanidol #fritzhager #leahmarlene #fritzonidol #leahonidol #hollywoodweek pic.twitter.com/YTnLqR6jkM
— Fritz Hager 3 (@fritzhagermusic) April 4, 2022
What a next level start to the show. Congratulations @_LeahMarlene @fritzhagermusic, you’re both going through to the next round. #AmericanIdol
— Luke Bryan (@lukebryan) April 4, 2022