Jay Copeland and Morgan Gruber had a monumental task ahead of them for Hollywood Week
The singers were challenged on “American Idol” to perform Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s “Shallow” from the film “A Star Is Born”. The problem, however, was that Copeland had never seen the film and Gruber had difficulty explaining it to him.
READ MORE: Jay Copeland Nabs Final Platinum Ticket After Performing Incredible Stevie Wonder Cover On ‘American Idol’
Explaining "A Star Is Born" like: #AmericanIdol #HollywoodWeek pic.twitter.com/Eqmpl4s8hK
— Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) April 4, 2022
Who’s excited to see me and @theejaycopeland !!!!!! #duet #hollywoodweek #m&j pic.twitter.com/lVXjmkAeFq
— Morgan Gruber (@itsmorgangruber) April 4, 2022
Considering Copeland “never got the song down” in rehearsals and was “nervous” for the performance, the duo nailed their duet impressing judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan.
Perry called the singers “phenomenally talented” while Bryan noted that there is “so mush promise” within their talent.
READ MORE: Morgan Gruber Dubbed ‘Diamond In The Rough’ After Stunning ‘American Idol’ Performance
However, the judges nearly scared Copeland and Gruber when Perry said the judges “need more” from them.
“You need to find that next level on the next round,” Perry said, advancing them to Showstoppers Week.
Through to the 𝗦𝗛𝗢𝗪𝗦𝗧𝗢𝗣𝗣𝗘𝗥𝗦 round…
Both @TheeJayCopeland & @itsmorgangruber!#AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/CY4Rjn2gw4
— American Idol (@AmericanIdol) April 4, 2022
I made it through the #Duets round of #HollywoodWeek! Tune in tomorrow night to see if I made it to the Top 24 of @AmericanIdol! #Top24 pic.twitter.com/fSxBiXyF6k
— Morgan Gruber (@itsmorgangruber) April 4, 2022