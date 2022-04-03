Click to share this via email

Jay Copeland and Morgan Gruber had a monumental task ahead of them for Hollywood Week

The singers were challenged on “American Idol” to perform Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s “Shallow” from the film “A Star Is Born”. The problem, however, was that Copeland had never seen the film and Gruber had difficulty explaining it to him.

Considering Copeland “never got the song down” in rehearsals and was “nervous” for the performance, the duo nailed their duet impressing judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan.

Perry called the singers “phenomenally talented” while Bryan noted that there is “so mush promise” within their talent.

However, the judges nearly scared Copeland and Gruber when Perry said the judges “need more” from them.

“You need to find that next level on the next round,” Perry said, advancing them to Showstoppers Week.