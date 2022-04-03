BTS really brought the house down.
The K-pop superstars appeared at the 63rd Grammy Awards on Sunday night, performing their English language No. 1 hit “Butter”.
READ MORE: Silk Sonic Open The 2022 Grammys Then Take Home The First Award Of The Evening
The performance, which was built around a heist movie theme, opened with the group descending from the ceiling and V doing some card trick sleight of hand while playfully flirting with Olivia Rodrigo in the audience.
.@bts_twt's V flirts with @oliviarodrigo at the #Grammys 💘 https://t.co/T34KXMa5Cn pic.twitter.com/2DnDuanNBp
— Variety (@Variety) April 4, 2022
The group performed the smash hit single, their second in English, wearing sleek black suits amid laser beams guarding valuable works of art.
(2/2) pic.twitter.com/KWqAYkjkCU
— cess⁷ (@cesstwt_) April 4, 2022
The choreography for the dance involved BTS members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook evading the laser beams while pulling off a heist.
READ MORE: Olivia Rodrigo Rocks The Grammys With Powerful Performance Of ‘Drivers License’
On Twitter, fans shared their love for the K-pop stars, including “Mad Men” star Kiernan Shipka.
I really love BTS
— Kiernan Shipka (@kiernanshipka) April 4, 2022
The performance was BTS’s second at the Grammys. They previously appeared in 2020, performing their hit “Dynamite”.