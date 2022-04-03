Click to share this via email

BTS really brought the house down.

The K-pop superstars appeared at the 63rd Grammy Awards on Sunday night, performing their English language No. 1 hit “Butter”.

The performance, which was built around a heist movie theme, opened with the group descending from the ceiling and V doing some card trick sleight of hand while playfully flirting with Olivia Rodrigo in the audience.

The group performed the smash hit single, their second in English, wearing sleek black suits amid laser beams guarding valuable works of art.

The choreography for the dance involved BTS members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook evading the laser beams while pulling off a heist.

On Twitter, fans shared their love for the K-pop stars, including “Mad Men” star Kiernan Shipka.

I really love BTS — Kiernan Shipka (@kiernanshipka) April 4, 2022

The performance was BTS’s second at the Grammys. They previously appeared in 2020, performing their hit “Dynamite”.